Teenager arrested, charged in suspicious death now deemed homicide

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a weekend suspicious death that’s now considered a homicide.

The teenager is booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in the murder of 46-year-old Hester Workman, according to police. They are facing the following charges:

First-degree murder

Felony murder

Aggravated battery

Theft

Obstruction

Topeka Police responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Saturday requesting medical help to the 2800 block of SW James. Officers found Workman dead when they arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.