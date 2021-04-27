Teenager arrested, charged in suspicious death now deemed homicide

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a weekend suspicious death that’s now considered a homicide.

The teenager is booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in the murder of 46-year-old Hester Workman, according to police. They are facing the following charges:

  • First-degree murder
  • Felony murder
  • Aggravated battery
  • Theft
  • Obstruction

Topeka Police responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Saturday requesting medical help to the 2800 block of SW James. Officers found Workman dead when they arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

