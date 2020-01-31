Teenagers assault Topeka Boys & Girls Club volunteer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An investigation is underway involving a local Boys & Girls Club.

CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka, Dawn McWilliams, said two unknown high school students walked into the front lobby of the Montara Club and assaulted a volunteer in front of other students.

McWilliams said they initiated their critical incident response plan to assure the safety of members and staff.

“The safety and protection of the children we serve is always our number one priority, and we take any incident that impacts the well-being of the young people entrusted in our care very seriously,” McWilliams told KSNT News. “To protect the safety and privacy of those involved, Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka will continue its full cooperation with Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and USD 437.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.