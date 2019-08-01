Teens turn selves in as Lyon County police impersonators

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two suspects have stepped forward Thursday morning for impersonating police officers in Lyon County.

Joseph Hawes, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old both from Emporia came to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and identified themselves as the police impersonators, according to the sheriff.

A silver passenger car with red and blue lights inside pulled over vehicles twice Wednesday between Olpe and Emporia on K-99. Once the cars stopped, the police impersonator car drove around them and left the area.

The Lyon County District Attorney’s Office said charges are pending, and anyone who was affected by either incident is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205. They also recommend calling 911 if something ever “doesn’t feel right” while being pulled over, turning hazard lights on and waiting for a busy area to stop.