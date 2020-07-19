Temple Beth Sholom Topeka holds brunch fundraiser, pays it forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Coronavirus threatened the Temple Beth Sholom Topeka’s annual Blintze Brunch; however, with some hard work and determination, they were still able to hold the event on Sunday.

Typically at the brunch, guests are greeted at the door with live music and dancing.

“If this was the normal brunch we couldn’t stand here because it’d be packed with people, and entertainment on the stage,” said Temple Volunteer and Board Member Alan Wisman as he stood in the room where the brunch usually takes place.

However, this year the room looked different. Volunteers of all ages helped put together frozen meals, handing them out to people in cars as they drove past, while adorning gloves and masks.

“I’ve been helping out…since I was like six or seven,” said 10-year-old volunteer Daniel Ginzburg.

“I’ve been helping out ever since I could,” added 12-year-old volunteer Davin Potts.

The Temple completely sold out of over 500 meals, raising thousands of dollars for the it’s religious school, Wisman said.

However, members are also paying it forward to their community by donating part of the money raised to other local organizations, congregations and individuals in need.

“When someone helps you, then in fact you can help them,” Wisman said. “It’s all a matter of lending a hand – helping out your fellow Topekans. We’re not a big city here, but we have a big heart.”

Wisman has been helping with the brunch since he was 12 years old, and said all the challenging changes and hundreds of hours spent preparing are worth it in the end.

“Yes in fact this is difficult, this is different, but we can pull this off and it’s going to happen and it’s going to be a celebration at the end of the day, thinking ‘man, how’d we do this?’,” Wisman said.

The next brunch is currently scheduled for this upcoming spring, and Wisman said he’s hopeful it can return back to normal.

However, if it’s unsafe to do so, they will be back at it just like they were on Sunday.