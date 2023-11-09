TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new rule has been adopted in response to a security incident from Oct. 12 that crippled the Kansas Court’s eFiling Systems.

On Thursday, Chief Justice Marla Luckert signed Administrative Order 2023-RL-077 which allows attorneys to serve other licensed attorneys through email without written consent. For self-represented litigants, all parties must consent in writing to receive service by email, according to a press release from the Office of the Judicial Administration.

“Restoring court information systems safely and securely is our highest priority,” Luckert said. “We are working through a multiphase recovery plan, and it will take time to be fully restored. This temporary rule gives direction to court users who need to meet service requirements without access to familiar tools.”

On Oct. 13, Kansas Judicial Branch spokeswoman Lisa Taylor said in a press release that the court system was having network issues. Taylor identified the following systems as being impacted:

Kansas Courts eFiling

Kansas District Court Public Access Portal

Appellate Case Inquiry System

Kansas Attorney Registration

Kansas Protection Order Portal

Kansas District Court Public Access Portal

Kansas online marriage license application

Central Payment Center

Kansas eCourt

It was revealed that some systems with the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) were also impacted by the incident. Reporting from the Associated Press (AP) indicated the possibility that the Kansas Courts experienced a ransomware attack.

According to the Kansas Courts, efforts to bring the systems back online will happen in phases. The Supreme Court has opened a service center in Topeka with limited access to information from the Kansas eCourt Case Management System.

“The Office of Judicial Administration has been working with outside experts to investigate what happened, how it happened, and what is affected,” the latest Office of Judicial Administration press release said. “That investigation is ongoing.”

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.