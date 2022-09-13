Two fugitives from the law were taken into custody today by the Topeka Police Department. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two fugitives wanted out of Tennessee were found and captured by the Topeka Police Department Tuesday.

According to the TPD, officers received information regarding the two fugitives on Sept 13. They were notified that the pair would be traveling in a maroon Chevrolet truck with South Dakota plates.

At noon Tuesday, officers used License Plate Readers (LPRs) and saw the direction of travel for the suspected vehicle on southwest 21st Street from southwest Washburn Avenue. An officer in the Motor Cycle Unit later spotted the truck, according to TPD.

The suspect vehicle attempted to elude but was pulled over behind a local church on the corner of southwest 21st and southwest Sims Avenue.

The two fugitives, Todd Joseph Sweet, 49, and Laura Penelope Wilson Sweet, 45, both of Tennessee, were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on fugitive from justice warrants out of the eastern district of Tennessee. Both had warrants for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and had been on the run since 2019. Two juveniles were also found in the vehicle and were placed in police protective custody.