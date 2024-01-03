TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two local elected officials, one from the City of Topeka and one from Shawnee County, are both sharing their side of a dispute.

Topeka City Council approved a new contract for Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook’s law firm to provide public defense services Tuesday night, but there was significant discussion before the eventual approval.

Councilwoman, and now deputy mayor, Christina Valdivia-Alcala accused Cook of making remarks that she believes put herself and her family in danger. Cook told 27 News Wednesday that this was not his intention at all, but Valdivia-Alcala accused him on unethical behavior on two occasions.

The first, being an interaction Cook had with a client he was defending in court.

“He [Cook] had told this individual specifically that I, using my full name who also lived in Oakland, and this individual lives in Oakland, had a target on his back and was after him,” Valdivia-Alcala said.

Both officials serve the same area in Oakland, Cook with the county and Valdivia-Alcala with the city.

Aside from being a county commissioner, Cook has served as a public defender in Topeka for over 20 years. He confirmed the client in the conversation Valdivia-Alcala referenced has a long criminal history in Oakland.

Cook told 27 News he approached the councilwoman and her husband at a community event to inform them himself of the comments he made.

“I expressed to her [Valdivia-Alcala] that it was never my intent to cause her or her family harm,” Cook said. “But rather, ensure that the safety of the community was being met and that that the message needing to stop criminal activity was communicated.”

Valdivia-Alcala also accused the commissioner of saying she was out to ‘lynch’ one criminal defendant.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Topeka Administrative Judge Karan Thadani said those comments occurred behind closed doors with HIPAA protections. Cook said those HIPAA protections were in place because the individuals present were discussing a defendants potential move to a mental health care facility.

Cook apologized for his word choice.

“I should have used a different word, vigilantism or the other,” Cook said. “At the time, again, it was not a forethought conversation. It was just expressing concern for my client.”

Cook said there was a town hall meeting last summer discussing crime. He told 27 News he was concerned about the Oakland community, not specifically Valdivia-Alcala, taking matters into their own hands with someone he was defending.

However, the councilwoman is not convinced. She told 27 News she informed the city attorney Wednesday that she plans to file a formal complaint.

“Is there conflict of interest when you are an elected official of a district, and also receiving pay from that for tax payers and receiving tax payer dime for being the public defender?” Valdivia-Alcala said.

Cook, on the other hand, said he understands how much words matter, and that he hopes to move on from this.

“For having served thousands of individuals, for having worked more than 20 years with individuals that were not able to afford the services of an attorney, I hope that stands for my character,” Cook said.

