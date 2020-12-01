Teresa Fisher named Shawnee County Health Department’s interim director

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners appointed Teresa Fisher as the new interim director of the Shawnee County Health Department on Monday during their meeting. This follows current Director Linda Oachs’ retirement announcement.

Fisher’s main focus in the role will be guiding staff, continuing ongoing programs and responding to coronavirus, she said.

“We have two main staff people that we will be relying on to oversee our COVID department during that time and the responses,” Fisher said. “I’ve been so much on the periphery, we are putting COVID into their hands just because it makes the most sense.”

Fisher has worked for the department over the last 15 years, and currently serves as their Family Health Division Manager. She will continue pursuing her previous responsibilities, as well as fulfilling the role of interim director.

On Monday, the department began a nationwide search for a new director, and will continue to do so until they find a qualified applicant.