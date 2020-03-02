Texas men arrested in Jackson County on drug and gun charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday morning two Texas men were arrested in Jackson County on drug related charges.

Sheriff Tim Morse said around 9:30 a deputy stopped a car on US Highway 75 near 118th Road.

The driver, Jedidiah B. Hunter, 25, of Dallas, Texas was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license, felony possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm. 

The passenger, Aaron O. Hunter, 28, of Dallas, Texas was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. 

Both men were booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories