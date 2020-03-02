Texas men arrested in Jackson County on drug and gun charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday morning two Texas men were arrested in Jackson County on drug related charges.

Sheriff Tim Morse said around 9:30 a deputy stopped a car on US Highway 75 near 118th Road.

The driver, Jedidiah B. Hunter, 25, of Dallas, Texas was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license, felony possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm.

The passenger, Aaron O. Hunter, 28, of Dallas, Texas was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Both men were booked into the Jackson County Jail.