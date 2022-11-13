JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County.

A Chevy Silverado was driving east on U.S. Highway 24 just west of 3rd Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a Chevy Cruze driving west, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log. The Cruze was hit head on.

The driver of the Cruze, Cheyanne Louise Branson, 23, of Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado, Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City, was arrested on suspicions of driving under the influence, and murder in the second degree; unintentional but reckless, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Enriquez sustained no apparent injuries.