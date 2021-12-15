TFD cautions Topekans against traveling due to downed power lines, trees

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department went live on Facebook recently informing Topeka residents about cleanup efforts and why many are smelling smoke in the air.

Topeka Public Education Officer Alan Stahl reported that downed power lines and trees would continue to be dealt with as the night goes on. He cautioned citizens against going outside, citing the fact that there is still a lot of debris on the roads along with downed power lines that pose a health hazard.

“Our suggestions for tonight is, just stay inside,” said Stahl.

Below is the Facebook post from earlier this evening.

Stahl also helps explains why the smell of smoke is so prevalent in eastern Kansas.