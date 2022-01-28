TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in Central Topeka is under control according to the Topeka Fire Department on Friday.

Topeka firefighters responded to a house fire on 1272 SW Garfield. The fire appears to have been largely focused on the exterior of the house and it was put out quickly after firefighters arrived.

The house contained at least two apartments. Any residents that may have been inside were able to evacuate and no one appears to have been harmed according to a KSNT reporter at the scene. Firefighters are currently investigating the cause of the fire.