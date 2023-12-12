TOPEKA (KSNT) – Crews are currently on the scene of an active fire in east Topeka.

Around 4:30 p.m. the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to a call about a structure fire in east Topeka. Crews are currently working to fight the fire in the 1500 block of southeast Fourth Avenue near the Shunga Creek. TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl confirmed with 27 News is currently active, and crews are working to keep the fire contained to the single structure.

KSNT 27 News has a reporter on scene, and we will keep you up to date with the newest information as it becomes available.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.