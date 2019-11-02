TPD investigating gas leak at a home in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a gas leak at a home in west Topeka on Friday evening.

Shawnee County Dispatch said TFD responded to a call of a gas leak at 928 SW Warren Ave just after 8:00 p.m.

Topeka Police are now investigating and confirmed that there was gas in the home. The Topeka Fire Department is still on scene.

There is no information on the individuals involved as the investigation is still ongoing.

KSNT has a crew on the scene and will update with more information as it is given.