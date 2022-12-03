TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to a fire after black smoke was seen coming from a garage in Topeka.

A Topeka Police Department sergeant was patrolling the area when they found a detached garage emitting black smoke just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The sergeant reported a structure fire to TPD. The sergeant woke up the occupants of the home and one adult and two minors were able to self-evacuate.

When TFD responded, crews were able to keep it confined to the structure it originated in. After preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to improper disposal of smoking materials.

The damage is estimated to be $7,500 with $5,000 associated with structural loss and $2,500 of content loss.

No injuries were reported in the accident.