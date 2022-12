TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters are responding to a garage fire in Oakland.

The Topeka Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in the 400 block of NE Forest Ave. in the Oakland neighborhood. One man was inside when the fire started but managed to self-evacuate before firefighters arrived. He has been taken to the hospital.

A member of the TFD told KSNT that it is not known how the fire started.

