UPDATE 12:44 p.m.: Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire originated from the kitchen of one of the apartment units, according to City of Topeka spokesperson Rosie Nichols.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to a structure fire in central Topeka.

The TFD received reports of a fire at 11:26 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at the Tyler Towers apartment complex on the 600 block of SW 14th Street.

Shawnee County Dispatchers said the TFD arrived with several vehicles. Dispatchers couldn’t confirm if there were any injuries as of yet.