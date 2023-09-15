TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is warning of significant smoke and difficult visibility as crews work to extinguish a burning pile of wood debris along the Shunga Trail, Friday night.

Alan Stahl with the Topeka Fire Department tells 27 News the fire is at Brown’s Tree Service, a tree-trimming business in the 1800 block of SE Madison. Stahl said a pile of debris from the business is burning and causing heavy smoke around the area.

Stahl said the fire is threatening not homes or spreading. However, there will be a noticeable burning smell. Weather is pushing the smoke toward the ground and throughout the city, according to Stahl. The department asks residents to avoid the area as they work to contain the fire.

Stahl said there was a similar fire in the same location in 2016 that burned for three days. He expects the fire could take a while to get out.

