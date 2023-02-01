TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters took quick action on Wednesday morning when they spotted a house on fire in Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department received a call at 1:16 a.m. at 206 NE Chandler Street on reports of a fire.

According to the Shawnee County Dispatch, crews were on another call when firefighters spotted the other fire and responded. Dispatch said it is unknown if anyone was in the house at the time and whether or not there were any injuries.

Fire crews are no longer on the scene as of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.