TFD: Toddler hurt in downtown Topeka fire ‘stable,’ fire likely caused by lighter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department said the condition of the 2-year-old girl involved in Tuesday’s downtown Topeka fire was upgraded to non-critical and stable.

TFD said Friday, investigators believe the fire was caused by a kid in the house playing with a lighter.

The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Polk Street.

Firefighters said when they got to the home family told them a child was trapped inside. The family had tried to get her out, but couldn’t.

Fire crews rescued her and paramedics rushed her to a local hospital.

