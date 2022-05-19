TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has released a report following a house fire in Central Topeka on Thursday.

According to the TFD, they received a call about a house fire in progress at 12:45 p.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-story home.

Fire crews began an offensive fire attack and were able to confine the fire to the structure of origin. A search of the house showed that no one was inside at the time.

A preliminary investigation shows that the fire may have been intentionally set, causing an estimated dollar loss of $21,000: $20,000 associated with structural damage and $1,000 to contents loss. No working smoke detectors were inside of the house.