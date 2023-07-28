TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s not every day that a major celebrity gives your high school drumline a shoutout.

In a viral Facebook video, Kansas City rap artist Tech N9ne took some time to highlight the Topeka High School drumline. The students performed live at the recent Fiesta Topeka, playing one of Tech N9ne’s songs to entertain the crowd.

In the video, the students can be seen playing Tech N9ne’s song “Fragile” on their drums. This caught the attention of Tech N9ne who congratulated the students for pulling it off on his Facebook account. The video can be seen by clicking here.

“Topeka High School Drum line at last weeks Fiesta festival! Thank all of y’all for KILLING THIS! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥“ Tech N9ne Facebook post excerpt

As a Kansas City native, Tech N9ne has close ties to the Midwest, including the Kansas City Chiefs. His song, “Red Kingdom” is a tribute to the victorious Super Bowl 2023 team. Tech N9ne will be performing at the upcoming “Red Rally” for the Chiefs Training Camp this weekend.