‘Thank you’: Shawnee Co. judge remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s impact on career

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The nation is mourning the loss of a monumental figure in the fight for women’s equality, and the impact Ruth Bader Ginsburg made.

Even in Topeka, Ginsburg made an impact on the career of Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios, who had the opportunity to meet Ginsburg.

“Her appointment,” Rios said. “I think, just had an impact on me because I was at a place in my life where all of the lights were turned on in my head and I realized how significant it was.”

Ginsburg was sworn into the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, becoming the second female justice to ever hold a seat in the nation’s highest court.

“One of the happiest moments of my life,” Ginsburg said previously in an interview. “I was absolutely on cloud nine.”

Coincidentally, that was the same year Rios graduated from law school. Throughout her career, she idolized Ginsburg and the fight she held for women’s equality. Rios was able to meet Ginsburg in-person when she traveled to Washington D.C. to be sworn in by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“She wore a fine, lace glove and she had a very gentle handshake,” Ginsburg remembered. “This is significant to me because while she may be small in stature, and while she may be delicate, she was incredibly powerful.”

Rios was not the only leader in Kansas remembering the achievements of Ginsburg. Senators Jerry Moran and Bob Dole, as well as Governor Laura Kelly, were a few of the many who tweeted in regards to her passing.

The actions of Ginsburg will forever be remembered, especially here in Topeka.

“Thank you for fighting the good fight,” Rios said. “Thank you for not giving up. Thank you for standing up for what you believed in. Thank you for everything that you have done, not just for women but for all people.”

Rios hopes she will achieve the same resilience and impact on young people in her career, to make them proud, just as Ginsburg did.