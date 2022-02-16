MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A children’s research hospital is getting a big donation thanks to a sorority at Kansas State University.

Tri Delta at K-State has put together the “20K in a Day” online fundraiser for four years in a row. So far, with their campaign kicking off Wednesday, they have overshot their goal and reached $27,060 raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Being able to give back and make a small but also large impact on a huge, national organization has just been incredible,” Clara Veldhuizen, a member of Tri Delta, said. “A lot of us, I feel like, have gotten a lot closer through the work that we do for St. Jude.”

In 2014, Tri Delta took a national pledge to raise $60 million in 10 years for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. At the medical center in Memphis, no parent ever sees a bill for treatment for their child as they go through serious illnesses such as cancer. St. Jude also carries out lifesaving research and readily shares breakthroughs with other hospitals for free.

Anyone who wants to donate to Tri Delta’s fundraiser for St. Jude can click here.

