That noise in Riley County, it’s the ‘sound of freedom’

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County is apologizing in advance for making noise.
The Riley County Police Department is warning residents to be aware that loud booms will be coming from Fort Riley over the next 10 days.
“That’s the sound of freedom at Fort Riley.”Riley County Police Department
Scheduled training exercises will be the cause of the noise. Noise from tank, artillery, and mortar certification fire may be a little much, but consider it the “sound of freedom,” the Riley County Police Department encouraged citizens.
- May 13: There WILL be loud noise from 7 a.m. to midnight.
- May 14: There WILL be loud noise from 5 a.m. to midnight.
- May 15-16: There WILL NOT be any loud noise.
- May 17: There WILL be loud noise from 8 a.m. to midnight.
- May 18-20: There WILL be loud noise during all hours.
- May 21: There WILL be loud noise from midnight to 5 p.m.
- May 22-23: There WILL NOT be any loud noise.