That noise in Riley County, it’s the ‘sound of freedom’

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County is apologizing in advance for making noise.

The Riley County Police Department is warning residents to be aware that loud booms will be coming from Fort Riley over the next 10 days.

“That’s the sound of freedom at Fort Riley.” Riley County Police Department

Scheduled training exercises will be the cause of the noise. Noise from tank, artillery, and mortar certification fire may be a little much, but consider it the “sound of freedom,” the Riley County Police Department encouraged citizens.