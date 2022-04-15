MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Since breaking ground on Dec. 11, 2020, Manhattan drivers have been waiting to see the new, nearly $17M parking garage project that will have over 450 parking stalls.

Friday morning at 10 a.m., members of the City Commission were joined by city staff, the Olsson & BBN Engineer/Architect design team, general contractor McCown Gordon Construction and Aggieville businesses to hold a ribbon-cutting marking the garage’s opening. The garage officially opened to the general public at 11 a.m., following the ceremony.

Currently, access to the Aggieville Garage will be accessible only through the Laramie and 14th Street intersection. Authorities said access from North Manhattan Avenue will be closed for an extended period due to the construction of the next Aggieville improvement phase.

For now, parking is free until the city commission begins a parking management program.

The five-story parking garage includes 453 parking stalls and 8,000 additional square feet of ground-floor shell space, according to the city.

In August of 2021, the city planned to do sidewalk and landscaping work on both sides of the new parking garage, according to Project Coordinator Ken Hays. He said this will be done on Laramie Street from 14th Street to Manhattan Avenue, then down Manhattan Avenue to Anderson Avenue.

For questions about parking, please contact Adrienne Tucker at (785) 340-3413 or adrienne.tucker@cityofmhk.com. All information pertaining to the new garage and other parking regulations in the City of Manhattan can be found online at www.cityofmhk.com/parking.