The $29M Manhattan High School project under construction set to be complete by 2023

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan High School students returned to a school Tuesday still under construction. The Manhattan-Ogden district started the massive expansion of the high school in August 2020.

The estimated $29.4 million project includes new classrooms, a gym, fitness center, practice field, tennis courts, and parking lot.

Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said the massive expansion is to house the freshman class. Freshmen currently have their own building more than a mile away from the main school.

“It will mean less transportation, shuttling kids back and forth,” Reid said. “Every time a kid shuttles to a class up here from the east campus, we lose ten minutes just in the transition and that’s class time they can’t make up.”

While the athletic facilities are nearly finished, Reid said the district hopes to have the classrooms finished by January 2023.