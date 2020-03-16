TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — While schools are closing to help keep students and staff safe, it also creates some challenges.

State assessments are coming up, so making sure students are keeping that in-school mentality at home is key.

“The idea of these two weeks of not having contact at school may need they have some schooling to do at home. We’re asking don’t go congregate at one place because then were defeating the purpose,” Mayor Michelle De La Isla said.

We talked to several local teachers. From their advice, we created a list of ideas you can use at home to keep the learning going:

At home learning menu; download it below. It mixes fun with learning. Ideas like writing a letter to a family member, researching your city to make a brochure, practice typing skills, make your own board game, and much more.

There are more than a dozen websites that you are usually expensive to use, but have been made free for the time being with all the closures. Download the full PDF of website links below.