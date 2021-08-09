The Celtic Fox owners retire after 18 years of ownership

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The owners of a downtown Topeka bar are retiring after 18 memory-filled years. The Celtic Fox threw a party Monday evening to honor the Foxes.

Employees at the bar said the retirement party isn’t sad, but more of a celebration for their retirement. The loyal customers and Topeka community had a chance to share a few drinks with the owners and reflect on the good times they have all had together.

“I remember just looking at downtown Topeka when I started here 11 years ago,” Katie Turner, the general manager at The Celtic Fox said. “It was a ghost town. Nobody was around here after 5 o’clock at night. We would sit around and twiddle our thumbs. There’s so much vibrancy and life that has been brought to downtown Topeka with the outdoor street events that we have been a part of for almost 8 years.”

The rest of the staff at the bar will remain the same for now and the new owners are looking forward to growing even more with the city. The Foxes said they are ready to enjoy their retirement and travel.