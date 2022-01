TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Celtic Fox, a popular Irish-themed restaurant in downtown Topeka, is set to open their doors on Friday after being closed for over three weeks due to remodeling.

The Celtic Fox has been closed since last year due to extensive renovation efforts which interested customers can take a peek at on their Facebook page here. They are set to open their doors at 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 14 so if you are in the downtown area on Friday this may be the lunch spot for you.