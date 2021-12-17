The centerpiece of Manhattan falls in wind storm

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — The centerpiece of Manhattan every holiday season is the Christmas tree in Blue Earth Plaza. But as of today, it is no longer.

Because of the windstorm that happened, the tree was knocked over and had to be taken down. Although lights are still hung up in the Plaza, officials reported that they would not be able to repair the tree in time for Christmas.

The carriage rides that take place there on the weekends are canceled for Friday, Dec.17, but they will resume Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19. It is the last weekend that the free carriage rides will be available.