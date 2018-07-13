The dangers of being inside a hot car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - As temperatures climb, so does the risk of heat related illnesses, but there are precautions you can take to stay safe in the heat.

One of the most dangerous places to be is inside of a car.

Officer Chris Reece works for the Topeka Fire Department. He says hot cars aren't just dangerous, they're sometimes deadly.

"You can die inside of a car. It doesn't take long for that temperature to rise up," Reece said, "Today its about 100 degrees or so and it could rise up to 150 easily inside of that car."

These types of heat accidents happen more than you might think.

"Here in Topeka in the last 30 days we've run into 17 heat related injuries or illnesses," Reece said. "That can be heat exhaustion all the way up to heat stroke."

On hot days like this, it's important to drink lots of water, and take breaks from outside activities. Also, remember not to leave children or pets inside of the car, even for a few minutes.