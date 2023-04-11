TOPEKA (FOX 43) – Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas is presenting its 41st Annual Designer’s Show house again this year with a brand-new location!

Buy a ticket for the raffle and get a chance to win the home of anyone’s dreams. And while the prizes might be fun, the real reason behind the fundraiser is to support the kids that are benefiting from Child Care Aware’s help.

The house is located at 8338 SW 37th Street in Topeka. House showings will start on April 21 and go until May 7. To purchase your ticket now, or to learn more about the event, click here.