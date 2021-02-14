The extreme cold didn’t stop locals who wished to dine out for Valentine’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Valentine’s Day is a special night for local businesses, with customers dining in to celebrate with their special someone. Even the frigid temperatures Sunday, didn’t keep them away.

With wind chills reaching 30 degrees below zero, love was in the artic air at Norsemen Brewing Company. The tables were set, and the reservation list was full.

“We’re calling it a candlelight dinner,” Owner Jared Rudy said. “We’ve got 50 tables completely sold out, and it should be a good time.”

His customers braved the cold to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Rudy added. There was even a wait list for any cancellations.

“We’re working with people who can’t make it out and calling other people,” Rudy said.

Meanwhile, Front Door Catering made it so people can enjoy a Valentine’s dinner, without even leaving their cars.

“They pull up, they call our number. What we’ll do is prepare the meal for them and we’ll drop it off curbside,” said Co-Owner Mike Weibel. “It’s a contactless delivery, no one has to get out of the car and freeze.”

The catering company’s owners thought this would be a good option with the pandemic, and an even better option with the cold weather.

It was a popular option, as well.

“We don’t get those caterings anymore like we used to,” Weibel said. “This is an alternative, and it’s been very prosperous for us.”

After a difficult year, this support meant a lot to these local restaurants.

“From my heart, what it gets to is that it’s really nice to see people supporting small businesses, because we are struggling,” Weibel said.

Although the weather was not ideal, both Norsemen and Front Door were excited to be able to serve a special meal to the community.