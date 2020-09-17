The Greater Topeka Partnership needs people to fill out momentum 2022 survey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership is halfway through their momentum 2022 project.

They want to reassess how things are going so they want the public’s input.

“What we want everyone to realize is we that value this input, we need this input, the good the bad, the ugly,” said Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield with the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Our successes our weaknesses, we need to know all that so we can reassess and make adjustment.”

CLICK HERE if you would like to fill out the survey.

