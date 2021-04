TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is warning residents that the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department as well as Topeka Fire are planning a controlled burn at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon on Burnett’s Mound.

Burnett’s Mound is located south of I-470 in between SW Fairlawn and SW Gage Blvd.

Starting at about 2:30 today, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation along with the Topeka Fire Department are planning to conduct a controlled burn on Burnett’s Mound. The 106-acre park is the highest elevation in Shawnee County, the fire should be visible for a large distance. — Topeka Fire Dept (@Topekafire) April 1, 2021

The fire department announced the burning in a tweet, warning residents that because Burnett’s Mound is the highest spot in Shawnee County the fire and smoke will be visible for miles.