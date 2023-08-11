MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The search for a hidden $5,000 prize tucked away in Manhattan is entering its second week with another clue dropped by organizers.

Manhattan’s Outdoor Bank has placed a “golden ticket” somewhere in the Manhattan area and has promised to release clues on a weekly basis to give people hints as to where it might be hiding. “The Hunt” is meant to encourage people to get outside and explore Manhattan while also keeping an eye out for the $5,000 ticket inside of a small black box. Outdoor Bank included the map below to show the initial search area:

“The Hunt” area. Courtesy of Outdoor Bank.

The golden ticket. Photo courtesy of Outdoor Bank.

As promised, Outdoor Bank released the second clue Friday, Aug. 11 via social media:

“Like a thunderbolt in shrouded glen; A tenacious protector of times have been. Two guardians keep watch, silent and strong. It lays in wait, where known by dawn.” Outdoor Bank clue #2

Last week’s clue can be seen below:

“On historical ground, a secret space, trails of the past, leaving their trace. Search for signs that time bestows, the treasure hides where history grows. Outdoor Bank clue #1

Outdoor Bank said the $5,000 prize will be matched as a donation to the Flint Hills Breadbasket in Manhattan in an earlier press release. Additionally, the bank asked participants to abide by the following tips while looking for the ticket: