The importance of National Minority Mental Health Month

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mental health is always important. During the month of July, the focus shifts to raising awareness of the unique challenges minority groups face when seeking mental health assistance.

While mental health is vital to everyone, minorities don’t have the same access to resources as others.

“There’s few key barriers to these groups and individuals that make it difficult to access mental health,” said Director of Behavioral Health at GraceMed Jeff Hubbell. “In more affluent areas they have grocery stores on every corner and have more opportunities to get to doctor appointments. It’s the same with mental health in certain areas.”

Minority groups typically have to drive further or pay more for mental health help. That makes it a lot more difficult to access the same services other groups have available.

In addition to the physical challenges groups of color must overcome to access mental health care, they also have to fight the stigma present in these communities.

“For the black community, I know we don’t talk about mental health issues in our homes,” said Valeo Crisis Care Specialist Renee Anderson. “A lot of us weren’t raised that way.”

According to Anderson, combating the stigma that comes with talking about mental health is one of the bigger hurdles health centers like Gracemed and Valeo must overcome.

“A lot of people are afraid to come and seek help. With the new awareness, we’re putting out there and people being more knowledgeable of the services we offer here, or as a whole, people will be more apt to seek help.”

Some signs that you may need to look for mental health services include:

Noticing severe mood swings

Feeling withdrawn for an extended period of time

Difficulty staying focused on a task

Experiencing intense worrying that gets in the way of daily life

Both professionals agree on the single most important piece of advice those with mental health problems should hear. Whether it’s confiding in a friend, family member or a professional, reaching out is the only way things can get better.

“None of us are perfect, we all have issues,” Anderson said. “Asking for help is not a target on your back. That’s something more people need to get comfortable with.”

Being aware that your mental health is hurting is half the battle. The other half is finding the right resources. Listed below are a handful of resources if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health.