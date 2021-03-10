The Landing Grille & Bar unexpectedly closes, plans on re-opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Landing Bar & Grille, a sports bar located in southeast Topeka, unexpectedly closed on March 9. This left customers and employees confused after the restaurant didn’t give any sort of notice on the door of the restaurant or post on social media.

The owner of the building, Jerry Berger, said this is all because of the struggles they have faced during the pandemic. They temporarily shut down for a day so they could figure out a plan.

The sports bar lost a majority of its income when bar hours changed in Shawnee County.

This left The Landing with new restrictions including having to operate at half capacity. They rely strongly on their night crowd from the hours of 11 p.m. until 2 a.m.

“I think they know that they are going to have to do something else and they aren’t going to be able to operate because of the cost involved,” Berger said. “At this point they are so far in the hole they might not be able to recover.”

This all stems from not receiving any sort of COVID relief funds, even though the restaurant applied for financial assistance.

Although they are struggling, the staff is looking for ways to keep the doors open permanently. For now, they plan on re-opening at 11 a.m. Thursday.