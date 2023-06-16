MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The community is celebrating Juneteenth all weekend long.

Manhattan is celebrating the holiday with Juneteenth events before the holiday into Monday. On Friday, June 16, The Manhattan Juneteenth Committee will host “Juneteenth Arts in the Park” at 7 p.m. at the City Park. Entertainment will include the J. Love Band and Doctor DJ, who will be hosted by Mr. Gary, a television and radio host. Headlining the event is Keith Washington, a billboard chart-topping and Grammy-nominated artist.

The festivities continue on Saturday, with a community festival from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Douglass Center Complex. There will be events for all ages throughout the day, like sun-up yoga, 3-on-3 basketball and a unity walk. That night, The Voice contestant, Kyla Jade will perform at City Park from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., according to the Manhattan Juneteenth Committee.

For more information about the events, visit their website.