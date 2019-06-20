The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce responds to Stampede move

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce released a statement about the recent move of Country Stampede, now known as the Heartland Stampede, to its new permanent location in Topeka:

“The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce is obviously very disappointed to hear that Manhattan’s 24-year relationship with Country Stampede is ending. We are pleased to have been a big part of Country Stampede’s success and growth… …The owners of Country Stampede have made it clear that this decision is not a reflection on the City of Manhattan or Tuttle Creek State Park. ​​​…”

Manhattan continues to look towards the future as they try “to foster the next big thing for Manhattan,” according to the press release.

For more information about Heartland Stampede and its new location, click here.