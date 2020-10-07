The National Hot Rod Association roars into Topeka in August 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After two dates were cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, the big boys of drag racing are headed to Topeka next August.

Wednesday National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) officials announced a 22-race, 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule.

The Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor in Topeka will be held on August 13-15, 2021.

NHRA enters 2021 with a new sponsor on its premier professional series — Camping World.

All 23 events in this extreme sport series will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports with select events on the FOX broadcast network.

In 2021 NHRA will celebrate its 70th anniversary. Fans will experience special treats and features along the tour to commemorate this important milestone and honor the NHRA’s vast history.

2021 NHRA CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

NHRA Camping World Series Regular Season

March 12-14 – AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

March 26-28 – NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

April 9-11- Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Pomona, Calif.

April 16-18 – DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas

April 23-25 – NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix

May 14-16 – NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.

May 21-23 – Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston

June 4-6 – Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Va.

June 11-13 – NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

June 24-27 – Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

July 16-18 – Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

July 23-25 – NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.

July 30-Aug.1 – Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Seattle

Aug. 13-15 – Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

Aug.19-22 – Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Sept. 1-5 – NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis



