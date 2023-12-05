SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Christmas tree farms continue to be popular in Shawnee County, but many have closed.

Country Christmas Trees is a local tree farm in Wakarusa that has been operating for three decades. Since the owners, Eldon and Marlene Ewing, started, they’ve noticed a decline in the number of tree farms in the county.

Marlene believes this trend is due to the amount of work it takes to operate a tree farm, and that other growers have decided to retire or change their focus. The business is now one of only a few Christmas tree farms in our area.

But they say with the high demand they see each year – that lack of competition means you’ll need to act fast to find the perfect tree for your family.

“We encourage anybody who wants to try and grow Christmas trees to do so, because it’s very popular,” Marlene said. “We have a lot more customers than we have trees and we usually sell around four to five hundred a year.”

