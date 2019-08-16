The Pennant hints at ‘Harry Potter’ themed pop-up bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topekans can grab their wands and get ready for a magical time at a downtown bar, bowling alley and arcade.

The Pennant announced it will host “Pennant 9 3/4,” a pop-up themed bar on Sunday, Sept. 1st. The name references the train station that takes students to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the “Harry Potter” series.

The event’s Facebook page welcomes Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw students to come and enjoy “sorcery-inspired beverages, games and more.” As of Friday afternoon, the Facebook page had 53 people signed on to attend and 437 interested.

“Pennant 9 3/4” will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the venue at 915 S. Kansas Ave. Interested witches and wizards can RSVP on their Facebook page.