The push to support local black-owned businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We’ve seen people across the country and in our communities fighting for racial equality. Many activists say part of supporting black people means supporting local black-owned businesses. Activists say you need to put your money where your mouth is.

The hustle and bustle of running a business can be even more challenging for black people. Shavonn Smith who owns Nanny’s Soulfood said she’s faced discrimination in trying to find a building and in cooking contests.

“We’ve been through craziness as black folks and it’s sad that we have to go the extra mile to try to survive and provide and then be pushed down,” Smith said.



George Kearse owns G’s Catering and G’s Cheesecakes and More said he’s seen the same with clients and venue owners.

“I have so many stories of things. Challenges that we have, doors have been shut, because they don’t say it but we know it,” Kearse said.

That discrimination can be exhausting, but it doesn’t keep them down.

“I want to throw the flag in at times. This is my dream, I won’t allow them to stop me,” Smith said.



“I love being an African American man. I love the challenge that goes along with it. It’s great,” Kearse said.

As the fight for racial equality intensifies across the country, people are pushing communities to support local black-owned businesses.

“When you support African American business you don’t only make the community strong, you’re making america strong,” Kearse said.

The support means a lot to both Kearse and Smith, especially as they continue to pour their hearts into their work.

“I’m nanny, I’m amazing at what I do,” Smith said. “It’s love to see how the world, not just Topeka, but the world is trying to come together.”

“We have the best quality of food. It’s unmatched, because my hands go into it. I love what I do. I wouldn’t be around as long as I have if I didn’t love what I do,” Kearse said.

They’re thankful for the community and their customers.

“I love my community, they support me well. I appreciate them, I do.”