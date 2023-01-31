TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The Colombian Theatre is getting geared up for a big performance that is approaching quickly now at the beginning of February.

However, this version of Alice in Wonderland is slightly different than what we’re used to. Claudia McAlister with the Colombian Theatre explained the production is an essentially “modernized” or “21st century” version of the original Alice in Wonderland. Imagine the original Alice in Wonderland, except now she has a cellphone in her hand!

The production is made up of 28 students from 3rd grade all the way up to 9th grade. If you are interested in going to the shows, they will be going both Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the Colombian Theatre. It will also be showing on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

A couple of weeks after that showing, they are putting on their very own show of “The Masked Singer.” If you’re a fan of the TV show, then you will 100% like this. You can be a part of this event by coming out to the Colombian Theatre at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. There will be a cocktail hour before the show, starting at 6 p.m.

The address of the Colombian Theatre is 521 Lincoln Ave. Watch the interview above for more information!