The Salvation Army hosts early Thanksgiving dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Salvation Army is giving people in the community a reason to be thankful.

Organizers have provided a free Thanksgiving-style meal to the community for over 30 years now, thanks to fundraising and community support throughout the year.

People gathered for a dinner where there was music, laughter, and a warm place to eat.

Volunteers say that those are things many people would go without if it wasn’t for this annual event.

“It helps a lot of people that cannot have Thanksgiving and that’s struggling to even afford Thanksgiving for you know their families and also for the homeless,” Topeka resident Celia Bowers said.

You can start donating Christmas presents to the Salvation Army’s “toy shop” starting Thursday.

The Salvation Army will take donations through Christmas Eve at the Salvation Army in Topeka or any Walmart location.