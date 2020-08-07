The Salvation Army’s “Stuff the Bus” event kicks off; looking to help more students because of pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Right now, local families need school donations more than ever before.

The Salvation Army of Topeka kicked off their annual stuff the bus event at Walmart on Friday morning.

The event collects school supplies like pencils and notebooks for families who can’t buy them on their own.

Capt. Crisitan Lopez said the applications to get help are up 70% this year, likely because of the coronavirus pandemic so donations this year are even more crucial.

“These kids are our president, our future and Topeka, and our nation,” Capt. Lopez said. “You know, so the impact goes bigger than we think.”

You can donate supplies inside any of the five Walmart locations in Topeka until this Sunday, August 9.