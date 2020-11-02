The search for a new Shawnee County Health Officer will begin soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn joined KSNT Monday morning and told David George that the county is in the process of finding a replacement for the health officer Gianfranco Pezzino who announced he would leave at the end of the year.

Riphanhn said the county would begin a search very soon.

“We need to start and have someone hit the ground running,” Riphahn told KSNT.

Riphahn also said voting in the county had been very heavy, both mail-in and drop off ballots at local drop boxes.

He praised the city’s efforts to put the drop boxes on trailers, adding that that move made the ballot boxes more secure because they were attended and more people could get to them.