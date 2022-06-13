TOPEKA (KSNT) – Beat the heat with these recommended tips.

Anytime there’s a significant change in the weather, emergency responders see an uptick in weather related incidents. While we are still over a week away from the official start to summer, it’s never too early to begin taking precautions, so the heat doesn’t catch you off guard.

Overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, weakening the body’s ability to cool down. That could lead to dizziness, exhaustion, hot dry skin and of course potentially deadly extreme high body temperatures.

The number one thing the Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl recommends, is to stay hydrated. Drinking water every day, and more when you know you’ll be outside for a long time the following day, can make a huge difference in keeping your body cool.

“With the humidity that we have here in Kansas, our bodies ability to cool itself is impaired,” said Alan Stahl. “Compare it to being in the desert. Until you’re really used to being in the heat and your body has been climatized to that, drink tons of water.”

Additionally, when you know you’ll be out in the heat avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages. Both reduce the bodies’ ability to combat heat. While you’re out and about, keep an eye on everyone in the party – and check for signs of heat fatigue often.